IMPACT star Angels, formerly known as the Dark Order’s Alan Angels, recently joined Busted Open Radio to hype up the July 15th Slammiversary pay-per-view, where he will be competing in the Ultimate X matchup along with Mike Bailey, Jonathan Gresham, KUSHIDA, and Kevin Knight.

During the interview Angels was asked about being in Ultimate X, where he revealed he was always a big fan of the match type and TNA in general while growing up.

Oh dude, I mean it’s a bucket list item of mine to be not only on Slammiversary, but Ultimate X in general. Growing up as a kid, obviously I watched WWE a lot but, once I started watching TNA, the X Division was my guys.

Angels later discusses attending Bound For Glory back in 2007, and how he is honored and excited to be wrestling for IMPACT at Slammiversary.

I went to Bound For Glory 2007 and there was an Ultimate X match there, L.A.X. was in it and it was by far my favorite match so, being in an Ultimate X match is kind of a really big deal for me. More than anybody I think would know or realize. So I’m super excited for it.

You can check out the full interview here.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)