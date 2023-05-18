Anna Jay showers praise on Chris Jericho and BJ Whitmer.

The JAS member discussed the AEW women’s division during a recent interview on Under The Ring, where she expressed her gratitude to The Ocho and Whitmer for helping make the division better.

Definitely, the obvious one is Chris Jericho. I get to go to him every week and get feedback, whether it’s promos or wrestling. Another person would be BJ Whitmer. He has been incredible with the women in AEW. Everyone would say the same things I’m about to say.

Speaking just on Whitmer, Jay says that she appreciates the effort he has put in on a weekly basis to help all the girls, especially herself.

He’s been incredible and someone who has helped us a ton and I really appreciate him. There are tons of people that give feedback week to week, but Chris and BJ are the two big ones right now that have really helped me pretty much every week. Yeah, he’s incredible. Pretty much every woman on the roster, he’s worked with at least once. He’s the best and someone who is very great to go to.

