AEW star Anthony Bowens recently released a photo of himself and his boyfriend kissing at an anti-gay rally, where The Acclaimed member used the haghtag #Standup to hate. The tweet garnered a huge response, but unfortunately for Bowens some fans did not receive the message.

During this past Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite a fan shouted “F***ing F*g” at Bowens during his eight-man tag team matchup. Someone caught the moment and shared it online, with Bowens eventually seeing it and responding. He writes, “This is why I posted that photo the other day. Stuff like this unfortunately still exists. Not phased, I’ll just keep fighting against stuff like this til the day I die.”

You can see the original photo and Bowens latest tweet below.