Apollo Crews is ecstatic to be back on Monday Night Raw.

Crews was selected by the red-brand in the 2023 WWE Draft, and competed in last night’s Battle Royale to determine a new #1 contender for the Intercontinental Champion, GUNTHER. Crews caught up with Byron Saxton backstage after the matchup to discuss his return to the main roster after a short stint in NXT. Here is what he had to say.

It feels good, and I gotta say, the reaction that I got was amazing. It felt great to be out there in front of the Monday Night Raw crowd. Unfortunately, couldn’t get it done tonight in the battle royal. But that’s just a little taste. There’s a lot more to go, there’s a lot more left where that came from. Just a little taste.

When Saxton asked Crews how he plans to improve on his already impressive resume in WWE the former champion admitted that sometimes he forgets what he’s accomplished with the company.

It’s funny you say that because sometimes I forget. Sometimes I forget their accolades. United States Champion. Intercontinental Champion, won [it] at WrestleMania. Sometimes I forget. But every day, I need to remind myself. I need to remind myself that I deserve to be here. I need to remind myself that I deserve every single opportunity that’s presented towards me, and I’m gonna step out there and do it. What’s different? I see a lot of faces in the locker room, a lot of new faces in that locker room, but this is a different Apollo Crews as well, and everybody’s gonna get to see that when that time comes.

You can check out Crews’ full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)