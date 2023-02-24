Arn Anderson congratulates Keiji Muto (The Great Muta) on a tremendous wrestling career.

The Enforcer spoke about the Japanese legend during the latest edition of his ARN podcast, where he spoke about Muto’s early days in the industry and how he could have been an incredible babyface at any American promotion if he didn’t stay in Japan. Highlights from Anderson’s podcast can be found below.

Says Muto had a great physique and could have been a top babyface anywhere in America:

(Great) Muta, first time you saw him because number one, he was young, head full of black hair, tanned. You don’t see a lot of the Japanese boys take the time to tan. He had a good, athletic physique. Wasn’t a body guy but he was smooth as silk and a handsome guy. What a babyface he would have made if his first coming on the shores of America, he would have been the right babyface with the right company and pushed the right way, just saying. It’s hard to dislike a guy like that.

Congratulates Muto for having a tremendous career:

I mean, you had to put Buzz Sawyer with him and Gary Hart and Dragonmaster to even make him a heel. If he would have been alone, he would have been a babyface and he’s a tremendous talent, nice guy to be around, funny, a professional and he had a hell of a career. Congratulations to Muta. You’ve had a hell of a career, have a great retirement and you’ve earned it. Glad I was here to see it.

Muto wrestled his final matchup, a loss, this past week against NJPW’s Tetsuya Naito at a Pro Wrestling NOAH event.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)