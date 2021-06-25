Pro wrestling legend Arn Anderson discussed a wide range of topics on the latest “ARN” podcast.

During it, he talked about his son, Brock Anderson, making his in-ring debut on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite by teaming with Cody Rhodes against Aaron Solow and QT Marshall.

“I would be a liar if I just stuck out my chest and said, ‘He’s an Anderson. It’s business as usual.’ Well, that’s all bullsh*t. I was a proud Papa. We spent that day, mostly separate. I didn’t want to be pounding any ideas into his head. I was nervous, and trying not to show it. If he was nervous, he wasn’t showing it to me or anybody else, and that’s what scared me. I’m thinking, ‘Is he that confident in himself? What’s going on here? Or did he go blank?” That’s two different looks that look exactly the same. But no, he went out. I was very proud of him. That was his first legitimate match. He’s had some matches in training that were 6-8 minutes in front of no people in training school. Man, I tell you, he held his own, and I’m very proud of him. I think AEW is going to be a perfect fit for him, and he’s going to be allowed to make some mistakes which he’s going to make, but that’s how you learn. So, good news. It was a great week.”