Pro wrestling legend Arn Anderson discussed a wide range of topics on the latest “ARN” podcast.

During it, he talked about his opinion of Kevin Owens. Here is what he had to say:

“I said from day one when he debuted against Cena, you know, he should have won that match, and he should have been used as a babyface because from day one, and I’m sure through this match, people would just like Kevin Owens. He probably did some crazy stuff, and he did, and he did some stuff that he probably should not have been able to do. He is the bumblebee of the business. Bumblebees should not be able to fly as fast they do and maneuver as good as they do, but he does, and he pulls off some unique stuff. He is very creative, and he was regarded, in my mind, from what I saw every night, it’s no matter what you did with him, he was a babyface and Dolph, that being his hometown and all those things kind of worked against each other a little bit, if you look at it from that slant. Still, our audience is going to like who they like and cheer for who they want to cheer for, doesn’t matter whose hometown it is. It doesn’t matter who the good guy is perceived to be.”