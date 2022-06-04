Tonight’s AEW Rampage from Ontario California featured Kiera Hogan from The Baddies taking on Athena (fka Ember Moon) in singles-action, which was Athena’s first matchup since debuting at this past Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view.
After a competitive back and forth Athena would notch her first win in AEW after connecting with her signature top rope Eclipse. Highlights from the matchup can be seen below.
.@AthenaPalmer_FG making a statement in the opening minutes of this match! Tune in to #AEWRampage LIVE on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/YJhR6hDHcn
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 4, 2022
.@Thee_red_velvet takes advantage of a distracted ref and puts @AthenaPalmer_FG on her back! Tune in to #AEWRampage LIVE on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/84bdeSWxYT
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 4, 2022
.@AthenaPalmer_FG flattening @hoganknowsbest3! Tune in to #AEWRampage LIVE on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/UT7AXgT0Vv
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 4, 2022
And @AthenaPalmer_FG gets her first victory here at #AEW! Tune in to #AEWRampage LIVE on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/e7oGSgr0M6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 4, 2022
