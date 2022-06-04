Tonight’s AEW Rampage from Ontario California featured Kiera Hogan from The Baddies taking on Athena (fka Ember Moon) in singles-action, which was Athena’s first matchup since debuting at this past Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

After a competitive back and forth Athena would notch her first win in AEW after connecting with her signature top rope Eclipse. Highlights from the matchup can be seen below.

