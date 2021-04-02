Austin Aries has been active on Twitter as earlier this week, he deleted the account only to activate it once again.

He took to Twitter to note that he’s the greatest heel in today’s wrestling by getting fans worked up over the recent comments he’s made. Aries wrote the following:

“I’ve wrestled once in the last 18 months and yet I’m still the greatest heel in professional wrestling. Nobody can create more controversy doing less than I can. Some of you indie kids should be taking notes instead of gratuitously beating each other off behind your keyboards.”

Aries has worked for various promotions such as WWE, TNA Wrestling, ROH, and MLW.