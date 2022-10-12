The WWE NXT brand is reportedly benefiting from the recent crossover between WWE brands.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that the crossover has been beneficial for NXT, in numerous ways.

It was noted that one source pointed to the increased consistent viewership of the last few months as one way the crossover is working. Another source highlighted the fact that main roster talents brought in can evaluate those they work with, and help establish where they are in regards to getting ready for RAW or SmackDown. There’s also the experience factor in helping out with the roster.

