WWE officials reportedly believe they are creating legitimate top heels that can be relied on in the coming years to go against top babyface Superstars.

A new report from WrestleVotes (via GiveMeSport) notes that two of these heels are Solo Sikoa and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

It’s no secret that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has been high up on GUNTHER and Sikoa for some time. Regarding GUNTHER, word now is that he has impressed many in WWE and it’s been suggested that officials see him as a “main event heel” for at least the next ten years. Sikoa is in a similar position.

It was noted that WWE feels like they have bonafide main event heels for the next decade or so, and they will be treated as such. The impressions made by GUNTHER and Sikoa have put them at the front of the line.

