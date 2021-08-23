John Cena is reportedly done with WWE for the time being.

The Summer of Cena came to an end with Saturday’s loss to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event of SummerSlam. As noted at this link, Cena also worked the post-show segment as he was destroyed by Brock Lesnar.

WWE officials are moving forward with the understanding that Cena will not be available for them for the foreseeable future due to his Hollywood commitments, according to PWInsider. There is no timetable for another potential return to the storylines for Cena.

Cena is still scheduled to work the September 10 SmackDown taping from Madison Square Garden in New York City, but he likely will just work a dark main event that night, and not appear on TV. Cena is advertised to team with The Mysterios that night to face Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in six-man action.

After being away since WrestleMania 36 in 2020, Cena returned at the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view on July 18 and wrestled 14 matches since then, working RAW and SmackDown TV tapings, and non-televised WWE Supershow live events. Cena made more appearances than WWE expected, which he requested.

Cena’s “Vacation Friends” movie will premiere on Hulu this Friday, August 27. Cena will soon head to England to film the “Argylle” spy thriller movie from writer/director Matthew Vaughn, which will be released by Apple. The release date and Cena’s character have not been confirmed, but we should know more soon once filming begins. Cena also noted in a recent interview that he will eventually film more episodes of the “Wipe Out” competition series for TBS.

Stay tuned for more on Cena’s plans and when we might see him return to the WWE storylines.

