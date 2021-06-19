WWE brought in NXT Champion Karrion Kross and NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed for Friday’s episode of SmackDown so they could work a dark match.

Dave Meltzer noted on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that Kross is being fast-tracked to the main roster. When he will make his main roster debut and which brand it will be on remains unknown.

“I mean, Karrion Kross is getting fast tracked to the main roster. I don’t know when it is, but from the day he signed there was a question of how long until they bring him up. He’ll get his chance. They like his look, he talks well, he’s got good facial expressions. So, you know, we’ll see.”

H/T to Ringside News