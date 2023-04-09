Santana remains signed to AEW.

Santana has not wrestled since the Blood & Guts match that saw The Blackpool Combat Club, Ortiz and Santana defeat The Jericho Appreciation Society on the June 29, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. He suffered a torn ACL in that match, but had already been teaming less with longtime partner Ortiz as they had a private falling out. Before the injury, Santana was publicly counting down what many assumed to be the expiration of his AEW contract.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select confirms that Santana is still signed to a contract with AEW, and he has been paid through the duration of his injury.

Santana’s AEW contract expiration was never confirmed, but a source familiar with AEW contracts said that if Santana’s deal was up in September, as he teased on social media, then AEW could try to keep him signed a few months past his return from injury as that was the amount of contracted time that he would have had left when injured.

It was also said that AEW President Tony Khan has been adamant that the company will pay injured talent, even in this case, which could have been well after the contract could have expired. In all, AEW paid for over a half-year that Santana could have been off the books.

Santana and Ortiz have been with AEW since All Out in August 2019. Ortiz has worked recent singles matches for AEW and ROH after his tag team with Eddie Kingston was nixed in January.

