Tommy Dreamer has another interesting story about Paul Heyman.

The IMPACT star spoke about the WWE & ECW relationship that began back in 1996 on the latest edition of Busted Open Radio. During the show, Dreamer revealed that Heyman had asked Vince McMahon if The Rock could work the ECW brand as he was doing nothing at the time and had yet to turn into the global superstar he would eventually become. However, even before Rocky Maivia became the Great One, McMahon still wouldn’t budge.

Real, real cool revolutionary stuff,” Dreamer said, referring to the ECW and WWE relationship. “I remember Paul [Heyman] being like, ‘Give me that guy.’ That guy was The Rock. They were doing nothing with him. Paul saw something with him, even back then, and Vince wouldn’t let him go. Would that have been awesome to have The Rock under the ECW Original banner? Yes, but it didn’t happen.

Speaking of The Rock, he announced last week that he is working on a live-action version of the hit film Moana, where he will be reprising his role as Maui. You can read about that here.

