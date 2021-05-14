WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon reportedly nixed Pat McAfee’s Throwback SmackDown segment because he thought McAfee’s impression of a young Vince McMahon “looked stupid.”

McAfee recently revealed on The Pat McAfee Show how he got all dressed up for the segment where he impersonated McMahon from his announcing days, only for the segment to be nixed at the last minute.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the segment was pulled from the Throwback SmackDown broadcast by Vince himself because he felt like McAfee didn’t look or sound like a young Vince, thought it looked stupid, and comical in the wrong way.

Vince was open to the idea of the segment, but he reportedly felt like instead of what he was looking for, which was a parody of himself, McAfee brought a parody of a parody.

The SmackDown announcer discussed the segment on his podcast and revealed how colleague Michael Cole was among those who talked him into shaving for the skit.

“On Friday, to commit to a bit of being Vince McMahon on SmackDown Throwback, I was bullied into shaving my face. Michael Cole was one of the leaders of that bullying. I thought it was Be A Star,” McAfee said (H/T to Cultaholic). “Michael Cole goes, ‘You could commit and shave your face.’ Cole had an awesome look as well, which didn’t make it to air. He had the frosted tips and he committed to 1999 Michael Cole.

“We had the wig, which was too small for my head and it felt like my forehead was in a rear-naked choke. We had the suit, the tie, I wore dress shoes for the first time. A lot of people in WWE were like, ‘This is awesome. We’ll remember this and you doing it for the character and the bit.'”

McAfee continued and revealed how they filmed a good amount of content before the segment was nixed.

“I shaved, it looked terrible. I got makeup on, we shot a bunch of shit,” McAfee revealed. “I did an entire Vince McMahon thing. Immediately following, literally, as soon as I walked off-screen, Foxy [McAfee Show Video Producer Evan Fox] gets a text from someone that works at WWE [saying] ‘hang tight.’ I go, ‘Oh, Vince is coming?’ No, that’s not the case. They come out and everything has been cancelled!

“I walk back into the building and everyone who was motivating me to shave my face, they heard about what happened, and were like, ‘Sorry, so sorry, it’ll grow back.’ Four days! Nothing! That beard was older than Jesus f’n Christ! I look like I’m twelve!”

Stay tuned for more. You can see the online-exclusive clip of McAfee as Vince below:

