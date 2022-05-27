WWE is moving forward with the program between Raquel Rodriguez and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey.

Rodriguez answered Rousey’s Open Challenge on the May 13 SmackDown episode, but came up short, just days after Rousey won the title from Charlotte Flair in the “I Quit” match at WrestleMania Backlash. Rodriguez impressed impressed many people, as did Rousey, and the two had a show of respect handshake after the match.

We noted earlier today how WWE announced Rousey vs. Rodriguez for tonight’s SmackDown in a Championship Contender’s match. If Rodriguez wins the match, she will be one step closer to receiving another title shot.

WWE announced Rousey vs. Rodriguez this afternoon but several hours before the announcement it was reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter how there was at least internal talk of a storyline with Rousey and Rodriguez together, but at that point it was described as no more than an idea. WWE apparently made a late decision to move forward with the program as the match will now take place on tonight’s SmackDown.

It was noted that Rodriguez had her renewed push begin on last week’s SmackDown, but it’s still not confirmed that the second Rodriguez vs. Rousey title match will take place at WWE Hell In a Cell on June 5 in Chicago.

Rousey was off last Friday night but Rodriguez worked the show and defeated Shotzi, which was a part of that renewed push. That was also just Raquel’s second match since being called up to the blue brand as she debuted with a win over enhancement talent Cat Cardoza on the April 22 show.

