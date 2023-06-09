As noted, this week’s WWE NXT episode saw Bron Breakker challenge WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to bring his title to Tuesday night for a future title match between the two. The challenge came on a show that also featured main roster free agents Dana Brooke and Mustafa Ali, as well as Baron Corbin, who is feuding with NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes.

In an update, a new report from @WRKDWrestling notes that fans can expect similar tie-ins to continue in the future as WWE CEO Nick Khan hopes to solidify NXT as a major third brand for the company.

It was noted that we will likely see more NXT tag teams getting mixed in with main roster matches, in addition to the singles programs.

WWE has not confirmed Breakker vs. Rollins as of this writing, and Rollins has not responded to the challenge.

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1666266781432856576

