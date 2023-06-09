Former WWE and Impact star Jessica McKay (fka Billie Kay) is pregnant with her first child.

McKay took to Instagram today to announce that she and her partner are expecting in December 2023.

“I’m waiting for your love,” she wrote as the post caption.

McKay’s longtime tag team partner Cassie Lee (fka Peyton Royce) welcomed her first child with husband Shawn Spears back in January. McKay and Lee have not wrestled since losing to then-Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood (aka Emma) at Impact’s Rebellion pay-per-view on April 23, 2022. Lee recently announced her return to the ring, but she will have to fly solo until McKay gives birth later this year.

McKay joins the following wrestling stars who have also made recent pregnancy announcements – Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara, Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera, Kelly Kelly and her husband Joe Coba. Corey Graves and Carmella recently announced the gender of their baby.

You can see McKay’s full Instagram post below:

