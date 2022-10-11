WWE officials are reportedly planning more crossover angles between the WWE NXT, RAW and SmackDown brands.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that more crossover between the WWE brands is expected, and more NXT Superstars are expected to get looks on WWE Main Event.

The October 6 edition of Main Event, taped on October 3 in St. Paul, saw WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke defeat Fallon Henley, while Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen defeated R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin.

This week’s Main Event episode, taped last night in Brooklyn, will feature Von Wagner vs. R-Truth plus Carmelo Hayes vs. Cedric Alexander. You can click here for spoilers.

On a related note, word now is that Truth and Benjamin are listed together internally.

After Benjamin defeated Truth on the September 1 Main Event show, Truth got the win back on the September 29 episode. They then teamed up for the loss to Briggs and Jensen on Main Event last week, and Benjamin accompanied Truth to the ring for last night’s match with Wagner.

