WWE officials have reportedly told several talents that they’re open to re-negotiating new contracts after WrestleMania 37 season in 2021, according to Fightful Select.

It was recently reported that several of the recent call-ups from WWE NXT to the main roster had finally talked with officials about new contracts. This was in line with what the talents were told when they were called up, that the times were uncertain right now, but eventually they’d negotiate new main roster contracts.

The money on these new deals wasn’t quite in line with what a lot of wrestlers were being offered to re-sign in 2019, but now word is that WWE is open to re-negotiating the terms of the deals after WrestleMania season next year.

