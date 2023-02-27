WWE is set to announce two top matches for WrestleMania 39 soon, which were not the original plans for the Superstars involved – Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul, and John Cena vs. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory.

We’ve noted how at one point Paul vs. Cena was planned for WrestleMania. However, a new report from Fightful Select notes that plans changed pretty quickly for this match. The internal working plan this past November going into the Survivor Series was to build to Paul vs. Cena, but that was nixed and by mid-December they were working on plans for Cena vs. Theory.

There’s no word yet on why Paul vs. Cena was nixed, but it could have something to do with Cena’s availability for WrestleMania 39 Season and the Royal Rumble back in January, where Rollins vs. Paul really began. WWE filmed a segment with Theory and Cena at the end of December, which still has not aired yet.

Cena will return to RAW on March 6 in Boston to continue the program with Theory. Paul is set to meet Rollins at his Black & Brave Wrestling Academy in Davnport, Iowa in the coming weeks to practice their match, and is expected to return to RAW soon.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.