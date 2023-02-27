The Gunns (Austin & Colten) are ready to move on from The Acclaimed.

The current reigning AEW tag champs spoke about their rivals during the latest edition of the Under The Ring podcast, where they looks back at their shocking title victory and how they broke the hearts of the AEW fanbase. The brothers later assure everyone that after their matchup at Revolution, the two teams will go their separate ways. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Colten says The Gunns will be moving on after they beat the Acclaimed again at Revolution:

It’s unfortunate. We were friends, we were kind of at the same place and they did some bad things, so did my dad. Things that me and Austin could not forgive. We had to take the most important thing away from them and that was the AEW tag titles. We did exactly what we said. That whole thing, after this pay-per-view, is in the rearview. I’m done with it. We did what we had to do. We once were friends and now we’re not, that’s the end of it. That’s all me and Austin will say about it. We’re done and moving on after we beat them again.

Austin says they broke hearts when they defeated The Acclaimed:

When I was pinning Bowens in the middle of the ring, and that crowd went silent and I looked at their faces and they were like [stunned]. We ripped their hearts out. America’s top team, AEW’s top tag team that everybody loves, add my dad on top of that, he had the chance to pick right and choose us every single time when it comes to our childhood, us in the ring, us against The Acclaimed, he had every chance and opportunity to come on our side and be with us and he dropped the ball. He chose wrong. The only person I can trust in this business is Colten. When I saw that whole crowd and just us rip their hearts out, it was the best feeling in the world. All our hard work goes into one moment and we finally get the tag straps. You can’t stop us now.

In a separate interview, Austin & Colten say they haven’t spoke to their father since the tag team title victory. You can read about that here.

