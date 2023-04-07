WWE is reportedly planning an injury angle for tonight’s post-WrestleMania 39 edition of SmackDown on FOX.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that there is scheduled to be a stretcher job on tonight’s SmackDown. There’s no word yet on which wrestler will be taking the ride.

It was also noted that WWE higher-ups believe, and hope, that tonight’s SmackDown will return to the version of the show that we saw since WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H took over.

Below is the current line-up for tonight’s SmackDown from the from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon:

* Fallout from WrestleMania 39

* WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will appear

* Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar vs. Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest

* Imperium vs. The Brawling Brutes in six-man action

* New SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley will claim her blue brand throne

* New Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will continue celebrating their big title win

