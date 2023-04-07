Chris Jericho has fond memories of his limited run with NJPW.

The Ocho spoke about this topic during a recent interview with Monthly Puroresu, where he named the legendary Hiroshi Tanahashi, who he faced at WrestleKingdom 14, as his favorite match he had with the Japanese promotion. While on the subject, Jericho also reflects on his WrestleKingdom 12 showdown with Kenny Omega, a match that helped kickstart AEW.

I’d have to say the Kenny (Omega) match was amazing (in NJPW). I loved it. I think the Tana match was my favorite of the six that I did there. Because just, anything about Tanahashi… he’s so, so f–king good. Like, he’s so good. He is one of one. And Kenny is too! Don’t get me wrong. Two different ways, two different types of guys. And, f–king Tanahashi was so good man… It was so easy. But what a match we had – even though nothing crazy went down, just a special match.

Jericho defeated Tanahashi at WrestleKingdom 14, a match he won while he was still AEW world champion. There is a chance that the two of them could face off again as AEW and NJPW will be holding another Forbidden Door pay-per-view this summer.