Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 will see John Cena challenge WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, but word is that several WWE Superstars had been pushing to work with Cena.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that top level talents in WWE were angling to work with Cena at WrestleMania 39, going back to the summer of 2022. Several wrestlers heard about Cena being planned for WrestleMania, and how he was open to what would be his first WrestleMania singles match in front of a live crowd since 2018, where he was defeated by WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker at WrestleMania 34.

At one point, people within WWE were pushing for Cena vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, even though by August, it was pretty well determined that Rhodes would be challenging Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

We’ve noted how Cena vs. Logan Paul was considered at one point, and even tentatively planned as of the fall, according to internal WWE documents. There was nothing booked for Theory at that point, but as of December, WWE had locked in Cena vs. Theory, and shortly after, Paul vs. Seth Rollins as well.

On a related note, Fightful notes that Cena vs. Theory will be the opening match at Night 1 of WrestleMania 39.

As we’ve noted, there was some confusion over the match as it was announced on SmackDown that Cena vs. Theory will “kick off” Night 1 of WrestleMania, indicating that this will be the first match of the main card on Saturday night. However, WWE then announced the cards for Night 1 and Night 2 earlier today, and it was said that Cena vs. Theory will “headline” Night 1. Now Fightful has confirmed that the match will open up Night 1, not including whatever might happen on the Kickoff pre-show.

