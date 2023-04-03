Legado del Fantasma are officially now listed as the lWo (Latino World Order) internally, and they are set to be with 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio moving forward.

Friday’s WrestleMania 39 go-home edition of SmackDown saw Mysterio officially re-form the lWo backstage with Santos Escobar, Zelina Vega, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde as they promised to have his back at WrestleMania if The Judgment Day interfered in the match with Dominik Mysterio, and that’s just what happened. After the match, Rey celebrated his win with Escobar, Del Toro and Wilde in their lWo t-shirts.

It’s no secret that Mysterio vs. Mysterio was planned for WrestleMania going back many months, early into the storyline with Dominik. Now Fightful Select adds that Legado del Fantasma’s involvement at WrestleMania was also decided on months ago. Escobar originally paid tribute to the Latino World Order when he introduced Legado del Fantasma in 2021 as their was inspired by the lWo logo.

The post-match celebration at Night 1 of WrestleMania did not include Vega. In an update, PWInsider reports that Vega was not sent out with the rest of her faction because The Judgement Day didn’t have new SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley with them. Finn Balor and Damian Priest went out alone to assist Dominik because Ripley was preparing for her match with Charlotte Flair, so the decision was made to keep Vega backstage.

For those who missed it, below is post-match video of Cathy Kelley talking to Rey and his new crew. He talks about how the mission isn’t complete despite the win over his son. Cathy asked what’s next for the lWo and Rey pointed to how Dominik always has his goons with him. Escobar declared the “lWo 4 Life” and said like on SmackDown, they’ve got Rey’s back. Rey said that’s exactly what they did at WrestleMania.

