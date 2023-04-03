WWE has announced that the first hour of tonight’s post-WrestleMania 39 edition of RAW will be commercial-free on the USA Network.

On a related note, WWE announced that Cody Rhodes has personally signed 40 limited edition American Nightmare weight belts, which are a RAW After WrestleMania exclusive. They will be sold tonight at RAW. You can see a clip of the belt below.

WWE still has not announced any matches or segments for tonight’s RAW from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, but you can click here for a spoiler on tonight’s show. It’s rumored that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will open the show with an announcement, and also rumored that new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will defend their newly-won titles, while a special guest will join the Latino World Order with Legado del Fantasma and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, plus a tag team main event with Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Rhodes and a mystery partner.

BREAKING: The first hour of #WWERaw after #WrestleMania will be commercial-free TONIGHT at 8/7c on @USANetwork! — WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2023

