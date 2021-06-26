As noted WWE cut several more names from their roster in yesterday’s releases, which included NXT talents Arturo Ruas and Marins Shafir.

According to Fightful Select, Ruas and Shafir were set to be apart of the new NXT factoin the Diamond Mine, with the report mentioning that Ruas specifically was penciled in back in mid-June, but was told a few days before their debut that he would no longer be involved.

As for Shafir, there were plans to add a female enforcer to the Diamond Mine, and many were under the impression that she was going to be said enforcer and would be revealed at a later date, especially considering her husband, Roderick Strong, was the big name leading the group.

