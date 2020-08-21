Backstage Reactions to Recent Report on WWE Stars Contacting AEW

Sources in WWE have dismissed the recent report, via Wrestling Observer Radio, that said “virtually everyone” in WWE has contacted AEW about potential work.
It was reported this week by Fightful Select that on talent on the RAW roster said this definitely was not the case with them, unless “contact” means speaking to people in AEW just as friends.
Another top star in WWE said, “No. There was a bunch I would imagine but aside myself I knew many who didn’t even consider it.”
As noted, WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman has also dismissed the report. You can read his comments here.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- WWE Files for New ThunderDome Trademarks
- News, Photos and Video from the WWE ThunderDome Sneak Peek Following Late Start
- Asuka Not Done with the Tag Division?, WWE Open to Asuka’s Character Taking a Darker Turn
- Possible Spoiler On Which Direction WWE Is Going With Top Raw Superstars
- Sonya Deville Testimony Reveals Disturbing Details of Messages from Man Who Tried to Kidnap Her, Updates on the Case
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Rey Mysterio’s Gear Designer Reveals First Look at Dominik Mysterio’s In-Ring Debut Attire
- Wrestlers and Fans Give Negative Feedback to How Shawn Michaels Quickly Recovered from Randy Orton’s RAW Attack
- Bubba Ray On Joseph Park’s Work
- Renee Young Reportedly Gives Notice to Leave WWE
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Rey Mysterio’s Gear Designer Reveals First Look at Dominik Mysterio’s In-Ring Debut Attire
- Wrestlers and Fans Give Negative Feedback to How Shawn Michaels Quickly Recovered from Randy Orton’s RAW Attack
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive