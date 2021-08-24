Johnny Gargano is set to become the top heel for WWE NXT moving forward.

With Adam Cole now a free agent and Karrion Kross gone to the main roster for RAW, the current plan is for Gargano to be positioned as the top men’s division heel on the NXT brand moving forward, according to PWInsider.

Gargano has been involved in the Indi Hartwell – Dexter Lumis storyline as of late. They were engaged last week and the wedding date will be announced on tonight’s show. There’s no word on who Gargano will be feuding with in the next few months, but the program with Lumis looks to be wrapping up over the next few weeks. The future of The Way is up in the air as Gargano’s wife Candice LeRae is unable to wrestle while she waits to give birth to their first child in February 2022, and after Austin Theory recently walked out on the group.

It was noted that Pete Dunne and Roderick Strong will also be main players on the heel side of the men’s division. You can click here for spoilers on a big angle airing tonight for Dunne and his crew, which currently includes Oney Lorcan and Ridge Holland.

On a related note, there was a lot of talk about WALTER and his potential main NXT brand future coming out of the Takeover 36 loss to new NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov on Sunday night.

While WALTER has stated in the past that he is not interested in moving to the United States to work, just for special appearances here & there, there was significant internal talk on how the leader of Imperium needs to be on the main NXT brand on a consistent basis. It remains to be seen if his brand status will change, but he did not work Monday’s TV tapings and was not announced for next week, while Dragunov was.

