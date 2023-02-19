The Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley match at WWE Elimination Chamber ended in a DQ after Lesnar nailed a low blow. You can click here for photos and video from the match.

While the Lesnar vs. Lashley feud is set to continue coming out of Elimination Chamber, a new report from Fightful Select notes that a fourth singles match between the two is not “locked in” for WrestleMania 39.

It remains to be seen how the Lesnar vs. Lashley finish will play into the Road to WrestleMania 39 and into Bray Wyatt’s warning to the two Superstars, which he issued on Friday’s SmackDown as seen at this link. While Uncle Howdy stood by, Wyatt said the winner of the match should run. He will be back on SmackDown this week to host The Firefly Funhouse and we should know more then.

After Lesnar’s DQ loss to Lashley, he attacked the referee with a F5, then delivered another to Lashley. Lesnar took Lashley to the floor for a F5 through the announce table, then launched then referee onto what was left of the table with another F5.

In an update, Lesnar’s spot with the referee was planned this time. We noted before how Lesnar had some backstage heat over his unplanned referee spot at the Royal Rumble last month. It was also noted in this new report that Lesnar was never punished for what happened at The Rumble.

