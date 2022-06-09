WWE is reportedly working on return plans for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

It was reported in late May how Reigns and Brock Lesnar were not official for WWE Money In the Bank on July 3 in Las Vegas after they were pulled from the promotional material for the Premium Live Event. Word then was that Lesnar was originally booked for Money In the Bank because it was a stadium show, but that plans for him likely changed due to the show being moved from Allegiant Stadium to the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

In an update, Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer both report that Reigns is no longer booked for Money In the Bank. As noted before, the same likely goes for Lesnar.

It was noted that plans for Reigns changed when Money In the Bank was moved from the stadium to the arena, which is in line with the previous report on Lesnar plans changing.

We’ve noted how WWE had plans for Riddle vs. Reigns at Money In the Bank, Randy Orton vs. Reigns at SummerSlam on July 31 in Nashville, and then Drew McIntyre vs. Reigns at Clash at The Castle on September 3 in Cardiff.

In an update on opponents for Reigns, Sports Illustrated reports that the expected slate of opponents for Reigns has not changed. While he is currently no longer scheduled to work Money In the Bank, Reigns is still scheduled to defend against Riddle, Reigns and McIntyre this summer.

We noted last Friday during SmackDown how McIntyre called out Reigns for a title match at WWE Clash at The Castle. Riddle then called out Reigns on this week’s RAW, adding that he will be coming to Friday’s SmackDown to follow-up on his challenge to The Tribal Chief. There is no word yet on where Riddle vs. Reigns will take place if Reigns is off the Money In the Bank card as it seems like they would save Orton vs. Reigns for SummerSlam.

Reigns is currently working a new, lighter schedule, which has him missing some TV tapings and non-televised shows. As of this writing, he is still advertised to be at this Friday’s SmackDown from Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Reigns has not wrestled since defeating McIntyre at a WWE live event in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on May 22. His last TV match came at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8 as The Bloodline defeated McIntyre, Riddle and Orton in six-man action. Reigns did recently appear on TV to help The Usos’ defeat RK-Bro to become the inaugural Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions on the May 20 SmackDown, but he’s been taking advantage of the lighter schedule this summer.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on Reigns.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.