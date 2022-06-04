Drew McIntyre has called out Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the upcoming Clash at The Castle event.

Tonight’s Hell In a Cell go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX opened up with McIntyre and The New Day bragging about last week’s win over The Brawling Brutes. During the promo, McIntyre mentioned how he plans to challenge for, and win, the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at Clash at The Castle. He did not directly name Reigns.

McIntyre and The New Day went on until they were interrupted by Sheamus, Butch and Ridge Holland, which led to a six-man rematch from last week. That match saw The Brawling Brutes get the win.

We’ve noted how WWE has had three title defenses planned for Reigns this summer – against Riddle at Money In the Bank on Saturday, July 3 in Las Vegas, against Randy Orton at SummerSlam on Saturday, July 31 in Nashville, and against McIntyre at Clash at The Castle on Saturday, September 3 in Cardiff.

There’s still no word on if the Riddle and Orton title defenses are planned, but tonight’s promo indicated that they are moving forward with McIntyre vs. Reigns. The McIntyre vs. Reigns match has been rumored for a while now, long before the Riddle vs. Reigns and Orton vs. Reigns matches were ever discussed.

Reigns is currently working a new, lighter schedule, which has him missing some TV tapings and non-televised shows. As of this writing, he is advertised to be at next Friday’s SmackDown from Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

WWE Clash at The Castle is scheduled for Labor Day Weekend, on Saturday, September 3 from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. WWE has not confirmed any matches for the show, but we will keep you updated as we get closer to the event.

"Drew McIntyre will challenge and will win the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at #WWECastle. "@DMcIntyreWWE is calling his shot! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/fBGkY7C7kf — WWE (@WWE) June 4, 2022

