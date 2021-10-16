WWE SmackDown women’s champion Becky Lynch was the latest guest on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast where The Man gave her thoughts on social media, and how she doesn’t necessarily find it to be a healthy place for people to be. Highlights from the interview are below.

How she uses social media only in character:

When I stepped away, I kind of just wanted to let everybody forget about me a little bit and hopes, honestly, hoped it would help the pop when I came back. It’s all for the pop, that’s why we do anything. It’s for the pop. I hoped it would help the pop. I just don’t like giving away, everything I did on social media was in character and I don’t like giving away so much of my life on Twitter and Instagram, that’s not why people watch the show. So, when I wasn’t the character, when I wasn’t The Man, I felt like I didn’t need to put it out there because what’s the point? It’s not driving story.

Says social media is an angry place:

When I turned into The Man, it was just, ‘Well, let me put all the character stuff (on social media).’ It worked. When I was tweeting, it was always to drive the story and elevate myself as a performer and as a character. Once you get to the top, you’re kind of, for lack of a better term; punching down. That’s not as fun to watch. Nobody wants to see the top guy being an asshole to the guy beneath them unless you are a heel, which I am now, I suppose. Much to the love of everyone. Coming back, it’s such a tricky thing, I use it as a way to drive story, but it also really hurt people and I think you go on Twitter, less so Instagram, but you go on social media and it’s such angry place. I deleted all those apps of my phone and I don’t know if it’s a healthy place for people to be. In a weird way, I don’t want to contribute to it, but it’s also part of my job.

