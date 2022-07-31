Last night’s WWE SummerSlam from Nashville opened up with Bianca Belair taking on Becky Lynch for the Raw women’s championship, an excellent back and forth matchup that the EST would emerge victorious from and putting a fitting end to her story with The Man.

At one point Lynch banged up her shoulder after taking a Jaded (Glam Slam) from Belair, as Lynch’s arm was noticeably weak for the remainder of the contest. It is not known whether the former women’s champion will miss any time due to the injury as she was able to finish the matchup.

One photo of Lynch walking with the WWE medical staff has surfaced and shows her throwing a thumbs up while her hurt arm rests to the side. You can see that and some other tweets regarding Lynch’s minor injury below.

Looks like @BeckyLynchWWE might have injured her right shoulder early in the match. hope she's okay. @StephanieHypes #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/xJKAI5FI7x — Women's Wrestling Viewer (@TheKipUp) July 31, 2022

Becky might have hurt her shoulder on that landing — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) July 31, 2022