Becky Lynch was reportedly training in the ring at the WWE Performance Center this week.

It was noted by PWInsider that Lynch’s visit was described as part of the process for her to return to action for the company. She was seen working in the ring with WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Indi Hartwell. Fightful Select adds that Lynch was visiting the Performance Center on Thursday of this week.

Besides training, Lynch was also at the Performance Center to watch some of the WWE PC Live matches that have been going on this week between talents. She was also expected to be at tonight’s SmackDown on FOX taping, but not booked to appear on the actual broadcast.

The WWE PC Live shows are in-house events featuring NXT and developmental talents competing in the ring. Several WWE executives, coaches and producers were together last week to watch practice matches and the actual PC Live event, including John Laurinaitis, Bruce Prichard, Canyon Ceman, Jamie Noble and Matt Bloom.

Regarding Lynch, it was noted by multiple sources that she looked “jacked” and “like she never left” the company while training. You can click here for recent photos of Lynch working out.

WWE officials have been hopeful at multiple points for Lynch to return this year, or to make appearances, but that obviously has not happened. It was noted that several female Superstars on the main roster have hoped for Lynch to return as it means the booking will likely improve.

Lynch, who recently inked a new WWE contract, has been away from WWE since relinquishing the RAW Women’s Title in May 2020. She gave birth to a baby girl with fiancé Seth Rollins back in December, and is expected to be back in action for WWE any time now.

Stay tuned for more on Lynch and her WWE status.

