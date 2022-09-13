The Elite’s “Being The Elite” weekly internet series is currently on hiatus.

New episodes of BTE usually drop on Monday, but no new content was released today. The official BTE Twitter account noted late on Monday night that they are on hiatus until further notice.

“No #BeingTheElite this week. On hiatus until further notice,” they wrote.

BTE Champion Kip Sabian responded to the post and wrote, “Do not worry twitterverse, I am still your champion. I have already successfully defended the title against both my dogs and my wife. See you soon.”

The hiatus is due to AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega being unable to film new content at AEW events while the third-party investigation into the backstage fight at AEW All Out is going on.

It’s been reported that Omega and The Bucks are currently suspended, but AEW has not confirmed that. It’s also been reported that full punishment will not be handed down to the parties involved until the third-party investigation has wrapped. PWInsider notes that the investigation was still going on as of Monday. You can click here for the latest details on the fight, which put CM Punk and AEW Producer Ace Steel against Omega, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson, with involvement from other people.

BTE premiered on May 5, 2016. Last week’s episode was #322, which featured footage from All Out but no mention of the post-show incident. The BTE YouTube channel currently has 526,000 subscribers with 92,855,820 video views.

