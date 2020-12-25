During an interview with Metro along with Montez Ford, Bianca Belair spoke on being able to spend more time with Ford due to the pandemic. Here’s what she had to say:

It’s given us a lot of time to really just spend time with each other, time to slow down. We’re so used to just going from place to place, it’s really hard sometimes to appreciate the small things and celebrate the small accomplishments. In WWE, you have so much that comes at you, you have so many big moments. Sometimes you think they’re small moments, but they’re actually really big – but there’s so much happening that you sometimes forget to appreciate life and the life that WWE has provided us.

You can read the interview HERE.

Credit: Metro.