WWE SmackDown women’s champion Bianca Belair took to Twitter earlier today and shared a photo with top female rapper Megan Thee Stallion at the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago. The EST writes, “With @theestallion before she slayed #Lollapalooza!!!”

A fan asked Dolph Ziggler what his WWE status was after rumors surfaced that more cuts would be coming following the release of Bray Wyatt. Ziggler jokingly writes back, “I don’t know, I don’t watch.”