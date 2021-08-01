WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring some of the biggest title wins of the last decade at the SummerSlam pay per view. The list includes marquee victories by Finn Balor, Brock Lesnar, the New Day, Seth Rollins, Paige, Rand Orton, and more.

At last night’s WWE House Show in Wisconsin the New Day welcome NBA star Bobby Portis from the Milwaukee Bucks to celebrate the Bucks’ win over the Phoenix Suns in the 2021 NBA finals. See video of Portis’ appearance below.