During his appearance on Busted Open Radio WWE Intercontinental champion Big E spoke about fellow superstar Asuka, and how he feels the Empress hasn’t been given the same opportunities to succeed as a lot of talents on the roster. Hear his full thoughts on the subject below.

Asuka, to me, is one of my favorite wrestlers male or female on the planet,” Big E told Busted Open Radio. “The issue with Asuka is she hasn’t had the same machine behind her to make her feel like — she hasn’t had the same opportunities to have these massive WrestleMania moments as the others have. It’s hard to put her in the same vain when you look at her track record. If you want to talk about ability and charisma, what she was doing during the pandemic era, she was wildly entertaining on commentary and matches. She’s a generational talent. There’s never going to be another Asuka.