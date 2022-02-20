WWE superstar Big E recently chatted with TalkSport about reuniting with the New Day on SmackDown, and how he feels about losing his spot in the main event scene after dropping the WWE championship at the Day 1 pay-per-view. Highlights from the interview are below.

On reuniting with New Day:

“But, I don’t want any of that to be perceived as me taking away from being with Kofi and Woods. That’s my greatest delight. For me, it was a transition I will say I did not expect at this time in my career.

Said he hoped to challenge again for the WWE title:

“I had hoped to climb back and try once again to win back the WWE Championship. But, we have a pretty big champion [Roman Reigns] and pretty big title on SmackDown as well so, you never know.”