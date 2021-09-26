Orange Cassidy and Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Will Hobbs has been added to Jericho’s cruise, “Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea: Triple Whammy.

Jericho announced the news when he tweeted, “Stoked to announce this HUGE MATCH exclusive to the @jericho_cruise! #OrangeJericho will make our debut on the #TripleWhammy as #LeChampion & @orangecassidy will take on @starkmanjones & @TrueWillieHobbs! Go to http://chrisjerichocruise.com and book your cabin NOW!#DemoSqueezed”

Shawn Spears, Wardlow, Chaos Project, Gunn Club, Britt Baker, and Lance Archer are just some of the AEW stars that have been confirmed for the cruise that will set sail from Miami to Grand Bahama Island on Thursday, October 21 – Monday, October 25.