Big News on WWE’s Plans for Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman

WWE reportedly has plans for a cinematic match between Bray Wyatt and WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman at WWE Extreme Rules, according to WrestlingInc and Ringside News.

As noted, the July 19 Extreme Rules pay-per-view now has the tagline of “The Horror Show” attached to it. This is apparently because of the plans they have for Wyatt and Strowman.

It was noted that the current plan is for the match to feature various spots and storytelling that will show the history between the two, from the past to the present. WWE is reportedly looking to go back to what made the Boneyard Match special between The Undertaker and AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36, but in a “Wyatt kind of way.”

Wyatt is reportedly heavily involved in coming up with the match, along with WWE NXT Producer Jeremy Borash. Triple H and a few other producers will be more involved when it comes time to film the match. WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hays may have some input into the production but he won’t be involved as he has with the other cinematic matches because he’s recovering from hip surgery.

It will be interesting to see if more details are revealed on the match as WWE officials are reportedly trying to keep the filming a secret as much as they can. There’s no word yet on where the match will be filmed, but locations are being scouted. They are planning on holding another overnight shoot for this match, and it will be held outdoors.

The plans for this Wyatt vs. Strowman match was described as a cross between a horror movie and one of the Terminator movies. It will be more action-packed than Wyatt’s Firefly Fun House match with John Cena at WrestleMania 36 was.

WWE “Extreme Rules: The Horror Show” will air live on July 19 from the WWE Performance Center, except for this match. Stay tuned for updates.

