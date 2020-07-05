Big Show’s Netflix Series Adding More Episodes Soon, How COVID-19 Held Up Production

WWE superstar The Big Show spoke with ComicBook.com to talk all things pro-wrestling and discuss his Netflix comedy series The Big Show Show. Highlights can be found below.
Says they’re dropping new episodes including a Christmas special:
We’re dropping another episode actually, August 10th. I know that we have a seasonal episode, Christmas, that we’re going to drop. So, right now I think with everything going on in Hollywood, they’re just really slow to let everyone know. We’re a new show. So, they’ll let us know. Are we all positive that we will? Yes, but it’s up to Netflix. So for right now, everybody that’s involved in the camp feels really positive about it.
How the COVID-19 pandemic held up production:
I mean, it was a really good show. We did exactly what we needed to do. We did, I think top 10, every country we were dropped in. Number three overall. We hit number one in kids and family. So, we did our part. It’s just, I think this whole pandemic and stuff has really screwed up a lot of production.
