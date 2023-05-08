WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is reportedly looking to have people talking about tonight’s post-Draft edition of RAW in a major way.

A new report from WRKDWrestling notes that preliminary plans for tonight’s RAW calls for a family reunion. This was not specified, but this could be the rumored reunion of The Way with Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Dexter Lumis and the injured Indi Hartwell.

Triple H is also planning to begin highlighting the WWE NXT call-ups to RAW on tonight’s episode. NXT Superstars called up to RAW in the WWE Draft were Hartwell, JD McDonagh, Indus Sher (Jinder Mahal, Veer Mahaan, Sanga), Odyssey Jones, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter and Zoey Stark.

It was also noted that a “big time” Superstar is set to return tonight, but there’s no word yet on who that might be.

For those who missed it earlier, you can click here for a big WWE World Heavyweight Title tournament spoiler on Cody Rhodes, and you can click here for more spoiler notes on tonight's post-Backlash and post-Draft edition of RAW from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

