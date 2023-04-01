NJPW legend Katsuyori Shibata is your new ROH Pure Champion.

Tonight’s ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view saw Shibata defeat Wheeler Yuta to capture the ROH Pure Title.

This is Shibata’s first run with the title. Yuta began his fourth reign at ROH Final Battle on December 10, 2022, by defeating Daniel Garcia. Yuta held the strap for 112 recognized days in his fourth reign.

Below are several shots from tonight’s title change at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, CA:

https://twitter.com/ringofhonor/status/1641990070138748928

AND PURE 🏆 Katsuyori Shibata defeats Wheeler Yuta to become the new ROH Pure Champion @ringofhonor pic.twitter.com/STCAbOEk5A — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) April 1, 2023

