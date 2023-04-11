ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage has reportedly re-signed with AEW.

It was reported in early March how Cage’s AEW contract was set to expire at the end of the month, following ROH Supercard of Honor, where The Embassy retained their titles over AR Fox, Blake Christian, and Metalik. Cage then technically worked as a free agent as this month began. There had been some talk on AEW possibly extending the deal due to injury time, which would’ve kept Cage with the company until at least the end of June, but Cage pushed back on that attempt as he was interested in exploring free agency.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that Cage put pen to paper this week, and signed a long-term, multi-year contract to remain with AEW and ROH.

Cage worked with an agent throughout the negotiation process. He had top talents in both WWE and AEW pushing for him to sign, and while WWE had some interest in hiring him, he ended up liking AEW’s offer. Following Supercard of Honor, AEW/ROH owner Tony Khan was asked about Cage’s status, and he said he wanted Cage to remain with the company for a long time.

AEW officials reportedly worked hard to get the deal done in the last few weeks, and it was agreed upon in principle by the time the new creative was started with Swerve Strickland on Friday’s AEW Rampage.

