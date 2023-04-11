Britt Baker provides an update on her back injury.

The former AEW women’s champion discussed this topic during a recent interview on Casual Conversations with The Wrestling Classic, where she explains that she is not officially on the shelf but is being proactive with doctors to make sure the injury gets worse.

No, I’m not on the shelf, not to the point where I can’t wrestle or anything. But we’re definitely being proactive with the doctor. I’m getting an MRI, so I have to get a shot to be able to wrestle. We are getting a new MRI this week just to make sure everything’s okay because our medical team, they never will let you work if it’s not safe. I have to say that first and foremost.

The DMD admits to being very stubborn and refuses to miss any work despite her back being hurt.

But I’m very stubborn, and I want to wrestle as much as possible. Even if I not gonna wrestle, I’m gonna be at work.

Baker has continued to appear on television in the corner of AEW women’s champion Jamie Hayter. The duo are still engaged in a feud with The Outcasts.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)